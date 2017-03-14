The fierce foursome of Maci, Amber, Catelynn and Farrah will return on November 27

They're Back: Get The First Look At Teen Mom OG's Upcoming Season

New strength, new independence and a new season -- but still OG.

Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci are back for more Teen Mom OG, and the strong young women are once again documenting their issues with their trademark honesty and attitude. From new love to co-parenting dilemmas, the moms are writing their own stories and making some of the biggest decisions of their lives.

"I promise I'm stronger than I look," Amber declares. Damn right, girl.

And let's not forget the kids: Bentley, Jayde, Leah, Maverick, Nova and Sophia are ready for more up-close cuteness.

What are you most excited to see when the fierce foursome return? Check out the first look at the upcoming installment of Teen Mom OG above, and don't miss the premiere on Monday, November 27 at 9/8c!