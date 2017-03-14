Kit Harington Totally Cried After Reading Through The End Of Game of Thrones

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

We're (basically) forever away from the finale of Game of Thrones, but honestly? We can hardly blame Kit Harington for getting all misty-eyed and catching some feelings after reading through the final pages of the GoT script.

Harington spilled to the viewers of the BBC's The One Show that he and his castmates did a table read of GoT's final episode recently, and that burst into tears when it was over.

“I cried at the end,” he revealed. “You have to remember that [after] eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us."

It's less about the script itself and more about saying goodbye to the series, which made Harington a household name and his brooding face one of the most recognized on the planet. "I get a bit weepy thinking about it," he continued. "It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to air in 2019, and by mentioning that he was present and a part of the final table read, he may or may not have dropped a serious spoiler. It's safe to assume that Harington having a seat at that table means that Jon Snow will presumably make it to the very last episode of the show, but who knows — his character's come back from the dead before, and if GoT has taught us anything, it's to expect the tragically unexpected.

Still: The tears. We get it. We'll shed plenty, too, but thankfully we've got over a year to stock up on tissues.