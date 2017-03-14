Challenge Great Rachel Robinson Welcomes Twin Boys

Rachel Robinson's Instagram

Rachel Robinson now has two little crawlers on her hands: The Challenge champ just welcomed twins!

"I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson," the new mother captioned the photograph above. "The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today - please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife. Thanks." What a special time for the Gee-Robinson clan!

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl alum -- who made her debut on this network back in 2002 and subsequently appeared on Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Island, The Duel II and Battle of the Exes -- announced in May that she and her partner Natalie were expecting two babies this fall. The Miami-based fitness guru eventually shared that the family would soon be seeing blue -- more specifically, "the future is (FE)MALES" -- and made sure to document her belly's growth. Now Jesse and Jack are here (they were born on October 17), and something tells us these little lads will have a thing for fitness/healthy living. And let's hope they don't duel too often.

