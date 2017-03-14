Here's The First Intense Look Of Margot Robbie As Tonya Harding

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images

The first look at I, Tonya is here, and though brief, there's a lot going on — notably over Margot Robbie's forehead, because good lord those bangs — and a lot to look forward to.

The film follows the disturbing drama surrounding two American figure skating stars and 1994 Winter Olympics hopefuls. Robbie plays Tonya Harding, the big-banged, triple axel-nailing athlete involved in a horrific hit on her competition, Nancy Kerrigan, when the two were contenders for the skating team repping the U.S. on ice in Lillehammer, Norway. The clip shows little more than Harding stomping out a cigarette with her skate and a glimmer of the attack that changed Harding and Kerrigan's lives forever, but one thing's for sure: Robbie's Harding has no problem staring down the truth, even if the truth is, in fact, "bullshit."

To briefly sum up the ordeal: Kerrigan was attacked by a guy wielding a police baton when she was practicing for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships a few weeks before the Olympics, and the assailant, Shane Stant, was carrying out the plans of Jeff Gillooly, Harding's ex-husband. Harding — who went on to compete alongside Kerrigan in Lillehammer at the Olympics — would eventually plead guilty to conspiring to hinder the prosecution of Kerrigan's attackers. (That truth isn't bullshit.)

Though Harding wasn't the one to deliver Kerrigan's blow, there's a split second in the I, Tonya teaser that implies otherwise as it shows a blonde, ponytailed skater — presumably Harding — attacking a woman with a baseball bat. (Like Kerrigan did, the victim in that shot has an injured knee and was wearing a white dress.)

I, Tonya is sure to be intense on multiple levels, but it's also going to show a new side to one of the most controversial scandals in the history of professional sports — and we can't wait to see Robbie take on Harding's story. Sebastian Stan plays Gillooly, and he spoke with MTV News about the film, his role (and the mustache he had to grow for it), and working with Robbie. Check it out below.