9 Muggle Tips For Buying Tickets To Harry Potter And The Cursed Child On Broadway

Tickets for the Broadway run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially go on sale today (October 18), and if you don’t have a spare vial of Felix Felicis at your disposal, don't worry: This is going to take more than Liquid Luck. These tickets are more elusive than a damn Snitch — and unless you're Daniel Radcliffe, there's no way to Accio yourself a pair of center orchestra seats.

If you were one of the Chosen Ones and received an Access Code through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system, then the hard part starts at 11 a.m. EST today, when the very first tickets to The Cursed Child on Broadway go on sale. If you were put on standby, fear not: There's hope!

Here are some tips for buying Cursed Child tickets because, hey, we’re all in this together. Kinda like the Battle of Hogwarts, sans all the death and destruction and with even more tears!