The Kids Aren't All Right In Final Stranger Things 2 Trailer

If Stranger Things left you wanting more, then you're in luck: Stranger Things 2 is finally here. Well, almost. In two weeks, you'll be able to binge all nine episodes of the Netflix phenomenon's second season, but for now, you have this awesome new (and final) trailer to watch on repeat.

The trailer brings us back to Hawkins, Indiana a year after the events of the first season and just in time for Halloween. Will (Noah Schnapp) is seeing visions of a giant arachnoid-like monster from the Upside Down that appears to be a serious IRL threat to Hawkins. With Will clearly in imminent danger, his mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) is back in full freak-out mode. (Thank god.) Meanwhile, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are trying to figure out a way to help Will with some assistance from the new girl in town, Max (Sadie Sink).

As for our telepathic hero Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), it looks like she has a mission of her own this season.

Wait, so is Will the key to destroying the Upside Down for good?! Is he the Chosen One? We'll have to wait and see.

Perhaps the most surprising pairing in the Stranger Things 2 trailer is Dustin and Steve (Joe Keery), who's much more involved in the action this season — and he has the bat to prove it. It makes sense that Steve would team up with the kids. After all, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) have a habit of adventuring without him.

The trailer also gives us our first glimpse of Max's older brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who's rocking a serious mullet and maybe throwing punches at Jonathan. THERE'S SO MUCH GOING ON.

Stranger Things 2 hits Netflix on October 27.