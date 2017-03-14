The New Mutants Trailer Looks Like A Legit X-Men Horror Movie

20th Century Fox

Josh Boone warned us. Earlier this year, the director said he intended to make a "full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe" — and judging from the freaky first trailer for The New Mutants, he was true to his word. This isn't your typical superhero movie.

The New Mutants follows a group of troubled teens who have been sent to what appears to be an asylum for young mutants. "Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?" Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), the trailer's lone adult, asks. "They haven't learned how to control how much venom the secrete." Get it? Because mutants are their most volatile and dangerous during adolescence?

Between the jump scares, the creepy cover of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall," and the serious Stephen King vibes, The New Mutants is truly its own unique beast in the superhero genre.

The New Mutants stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, a key player in one of the comic's most iconic arcs — and the inspiration for the film — The Demon Bear Saga. Demon Bear is not only a giant bear who can crush you to death, but the malevolent entity also draws on negative energy to corrupt souls.

So, yeah, things are about to get very, very dark in the X-Men universe.

The New Mutants will hit theaters on April 13, 2018.