Ty Dolla $ign And YG’s New Song Samples A Classic Bad Boy Remix

Getty Images

Ty Dolla $ign’s long-awaited second studio album, Beach House 3, arrives later this month to ease us into the colder months. On Friday (October 6), Ty dropped off the latest taste of the project with “Ex,” featuring one of his oldest collaborators, YG.

Over a sunny beat from Bongo By The Way — which samples the classic Bad Boy remix of 112’s hit “Only You” — the two West Coast rhymers muse about skipping out on relationships. “I just text my main chick / I told her I ain't coming home / I just text my main chick / I told her I ain't coming home tonight,” Ty sings on the hook. YG, meanwhile, raps about jet skis and rhymes “naked bitches” with “naked bitches” three times.

Ty Dolla $ign’s Beach House 3 arrives on October 27 and also features contributions from Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Jeremih, and Damian Marley.