Maroon 5 And Julia Michaels' New Song Sounds Exactly How You'd Expect It To

Getty

Continuing their long streak of collaborations, Maroon 5 released a new song Thursday (October 5) with songwriter-turned-singer Julia Michaels. In "Help Me Out," lead singer Adam Levine doesn't want to be alone, and Michaels feels the same way — as most living, breathing humans do at some point in their lives.

"I know that there will come a day / When, when you, you'll need somebody to / Help you out, help me out," they duet in the song's bridge.

"Help Me Out" will make your dance like Michaels's "Uh Huh" does, but the lyrics also hint at emotional insecurities the way "Issues" does. To top everything off, Levine adds his signature falsetto.

This is the fourth release off Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5's forthcoming sixth album due out November 3. The LP also features collaborations with SZA, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis. (Speaking of, if you haven't seen the "What Lovers Do" music video with SZA, it's a wild ride from start to finish and you must watch it immediately.)

The band's also worked with Kendrick Lamar and Future in the recent past, so Michaels — a Best New Artist nominee at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards — is in very great company.

"I've always been really confessional with every song that I write," Michaels told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson about performing her own songs after writing chart-topping hits for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, and more of your favorite artists. "It's just now people get to hear it from my point of view."