The Stranger Things Kids Introduced 'Old Grandma' Winona Ryder To Snapchat

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

In Stranger Things, Winona Ryder plays Joyce, a mom who never gives up on finding her kid, even when the search for her son brings her to the brink of insanity. Now that the show is about to kick off its second season, Ryder's really gotten to know the kids who've helped secure its place on the top of your binge-watch list — and she feels like an "old grandma" to them, especially as far as social media is concerned.

In a new interview with Marie Claire UK, Ryder talks about the differences between her own experience as a teenaged actor and that of her co-stars. Privacy is a pretty big one, and she's happy that she didn't necessarily have the imploring eye of the internet on her at all times when she was filming Beetlejuice, Heathers, and the other cult classics she starred in at the onset of her career.

"I'm grateful that I got to start at the time I did," she told Marie Claire UK. "As much as I love it, I don’t know if I would even have become an actor [if I was starting out now]. I wouldn’t know how to [handle it]. I do worry about the massive exposure at that age."

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't shy away from the spotlight or social media, and she's doing her part to keep Ryder posted on what the young whipper-snappers are postin' about these days. "Millie teases me. I’m like the old grandma," she continues. "'Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!' I’m like the confused older person [on the set]."

We have no confirmation as to whether or not Ryder did, indeed, think that Snapchat was actually about snacks or tried to take a bit out of Millie's phone, but yeah. That's a delightful shining moment highlighting how different generations can help each other out.

Stranger Things returns on October 27. Winona Ryder will not be posting about it on Snackchat.