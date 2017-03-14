Beca May Be Going Solo In New Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer

YouTube

By now, you’ve had three months to digest the first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer, which introduced us to a bitchy Ruby Rose and "Fat Amy Winehouse." Now, the second trailer is here, and it’s giving us an even more revealing glimpse at the a cappella antics ahead.

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the gang are back for round three, in which the Bellas gear up for one last performance at a USO show in Spain. We hear their heavenly harmonies on songs by R. Kelly and George Michael, and elsewhere in the trailer, there’s explosions, riff-offs, and Fat Amy punching a shark.

Oh, and it looks like Kendrick’s Beca may be considering an offer for a solo record deal... but would she really betray the Bellas like that? We’ll find out when Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22, just in time for "Pitchmas" (the studio’s pun, not ours).