No More Excuses: Here's Why Registering To Vote Really Does Matter

Renee Bracey Sherman, Reproductive Justice Activist

"I was raised to believe that voting is one of the most important things I can do as a Black woman is to make my voice heard in the political process. And while I feel that voting is crucial to the democratic process, I sometimes feel disheartened when I see what's happening with gerrymandering and other voter suppression tactics, and I worry that my vote doesn't matter. But then I remind myself, if voting wasn't powerful, why did they spend so much energy and money trying to deny my ancestors the right to the ballot, and currently deny my loved ones access to it today?

It's important to register to vote to not only have your ballots counted in local, state, and presidential elections, but also to be in the pool to serve for juries and grand juries to ensure everyone in this country sees justice. Your voter registration is key to ensuring we hold politicians, police, and the government accountable, and that's a powerful tool. I am proud to be a voter."