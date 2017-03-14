Ed Sheeran And Migos Are About To Make TRL History

Ed Sheeran and Migos are about to make a special mark on TRL.

The global singer-songwriter (and recent Artist of the Year VMA winner) and hip-hop's hottest multi-platform trio will be the show's first guests and are set to perform on the October 2 premiere, MTV announced this morning.

And now, more details about the upcoming daily series, which is launching in one week: TRL will air LIVE weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV's newly expanded Times Square studio and is hosted by D.C. Young Fly along with the show’s “squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins.. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as social media correspondents.

Stay with MTV News for more exciting TRL updates, and don't miss the premiere with Ed Sheeran and Migos on Monday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET!