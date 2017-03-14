Jenny Anderson/Getty

Camila Cabello Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Her First Tour As A Solo Artist

If you weren't lucky enough to score tickets to Bruno Mars's 24K Magic tour, Camila Cabello can help ease your FOMO. In an intimate new tour documentary for YouTube, she's sharing an inside look at her portion of the show. The first episode, released Thursday (September 21), gives you a front-row seat to her rehearsals — from her bathroom vocal warm-ups to a stadium seating over 20,000 people. Casual.

Cabello is hardly a stranger to the stage, but touring the globe with Fifth Harmony was different from hitting the road solo. "I remember the first show, I was so intimidated, like I was so scared," she reveals in the clip.

The 24K Magic tour kicked off last March, with Cabello joining as an opener in July. This part of the documentary highlights performances at Chicago's Union Center.

"There was like a switch, I think," Cabello continued, "in the second or third show where I was like, wait a second, these people aren't judging me. They're there to have a good time."

But that doesn't mean the "Havana" singer takes it easy onstage. "It's definitely good to have to, like, earn an applause," she added.