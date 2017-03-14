Teen Mum Trouble: Will Megan and Dylan's Relationship Survive?

The young mother says her baby daddy has 'blown it again'

Teen Mum parents Megan and Dylan now have two children -- and the couple's early days as a family of four seemed to be drama-free. Dylan was home with his ladylove, boy Mackenzie and infant girl Dulcie -- and Megan gushed that her beau was helping more than he had with their firstborn. However, when tonight's installment ended, Megan dropped some startling news about Dylan.

"Dylan has blown it again -- after months of trying to prove he is reliable and can be trusted, he's gone back to his old ways," the teen revealed.

So what exactly happened?

"Dylan left his mum's at nine and said to his mum that's he's coming home," Megan stated in a confessional-style interview. "It got to 10 o'clock still not home, 11 o'clock still not home, 12 o'clock still not home."

Police eventually found Dylan at four in the morning in his car sleeping -- and "drunk out of his face."

Megan did not seem too optimistic about a future together with the father of her son and daughter.