Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Is Going To Be A Dad, Bitch!

Getty Images

Aaron Paul is expecting a baby with his wife of four years, Lauren Parsekian, and there’s only one thing to say about it:

Giphy

The Breaking Bad and Bojack Horseman star shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a pic of Parsekian cradling her baby bump.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” he wrote. “Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻”

Parsekian followed up with her own joyful announcement, sharing throwback baby pics of she and Paul, as well as an ultrasound snap. “Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!” she wrote.

This is the first child for Paul, 38, and Parsekian, 30, who tied the knot back in 2013. That is, unless you count their honorary daughter, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!