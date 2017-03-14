Brace Yourself: The Chainsmokers And K-Pop Band BTS Have A Song Together

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

What happens when you puts Korean phenoms BTS and American phenoms The Chainsmokers in one place? New music of course. The two groups have cooked up a fresh tune, according to The Korea Herald.

Billboard, who kindly translated, reports that Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart teamed up with BTS' rappers Rap Monster, Suga, and J-Hope on a new track called "Best of Me," which lies in the vein of the U.S. duo's signature pop-EDM. This marks the first time that BTS has collaborated with an American act for an album cut.

"Best of Me" will reportedly live on the BTS album Love Yourself: Her, which already has over 1 million pre-orders before its September 18 release. The K-Pop band have been gaining a whirlwind of popularity in the U.S., winning Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards this summer. Coincidentally, that's where they met the Chainsmokers guys. The proof is in the selfie:

After news broke earlier this morning (Korea time), the Chainsmokers tweeted their excitement about their new friends.

Little is known about BTS' Her album, which is supposed to be a theme under the Love Yourself umbrella, but the band dropped a mysterious trailer last week that gave fans a little tease.