Lady Gaga's Little Sister Designed Her Documentary Premiere Outfit

Lady Gaga knows how to dress for any given occasion, but the premiere of her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, required something extra special — and that's where the fashion sense of her little sister came in.

For the TIFF presentation of the doc on September 8, Gaga wore a long, rose coat embellished with flourishes of different textures and pastels. The bell sleeves, floral bursts, and tattered hem gave it timeless, rock 'n' roll flair, and the whole ensemble made Gaga feel like she was "wearing angel wings."

Dreamed up by her sister, Natali, the coat made a stunning impression on the carpet before the screening of the documentary, and Gaga kept it on when she sat down at the piano and performed at the premiere.

The doc is one of the most personal projects Gaga's helmed to date, so her family — including her sister, and her parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta — showed their support by heading up north to celebrate with the star.

For those Little Monsters dying that couldn't make it to Toronto for the premiere but are dying to see Gaga: Five Foot Two, hang tight: The documentary starts streaming on Netflix on September 22.