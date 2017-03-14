Watch Shawn Mendes Perform Stripped-Down Takes Of His Hits On MTV Unplugged

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

MTV Unplugged is back — and we have Shawn Mendes to thank for kicking off the show's return.

At an intimate, stripped-down performance at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, Mendes ran through his biggest hits in a largely acoustic setting, including quieter takes on "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back" and "Mercy" and a new piano reworking of "Stitches." Mendes brought in the strings, too, for "Bad Reputation," and encouraged a crowd singalong for the emotional "Roses."

And because it's long been a tradition for Unplugged artists to perform special and often unexpected covers, Mendes dug into Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" for an atmospheric intro to his own song "Treat You Better."

Bummed to miss the return of MTV Unplugged? Don't be! You can relive Mendes' entire performance right here — and that's not all.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Bleachers' upcoming Unplugged show which, if the 2017 VMA pre-show is any indication, should be a very big, brash occasion (even if they're playing acoustic guitars).