Sam Smith Says Hello To New Music With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

The first single from Sam Smith's sophomore album is here, and one thing's for sure: The person who decided that they didn't want to stay with him is a damn fool.

If his "Too Good At Goodbyes" is a sign of things to come, Smith is sticking with the sounds that made his 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour, so heavenly. Plenty of piano, exquisite strings, the finger snaps and the warmth of a choir in the background, and that velvety, octave-leaping voice make this an immediate hit, and one that strikes a heartbroken chord.

As lovely as the song is, it cuts deeper than the majority of his output to date. "Too Good At Goodbyes" touches on the kind of break-up we're all unfortunately familiar with, the frustrated schism that comes when a lover has put you through the paces one too many times.

Who hasn't said "I'm never gonna let you close to me/Even though you mean the most to me/'Cause every time I open up, it hurts" in a vulnerable moment, either in private or to the person breaking your heart? "Too Good At Goodbyes" is both too good and too real, and we're here for Smith has he continues to soar as a songwriter.