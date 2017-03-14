There's A Fourth Powerpuff Girl Now And We Kinda Sorta Have A First Look

Cartoon Network

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. It's the simple recipe that created a powerpuffful trio of color-coordinated, crime-stopping heroines known as The Powerpuff Girls. But this month, Cartoon Network plans to change up the formula and reveal an official fourth member of the team.

Hold. Up. What is a fourth Powerpuff Girl doing in Townsville? And does Professor Utonium know about her existence?

We'll have to wait until the super-powered, as-yet-unnamed character is revealed in The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four, a five-part movie event, for the full details on this mysterious new Puff recruit. Until then, we have this sneak peek photo of the new Powerpuff Girl (or at least her sparkly silhouette) to analyze for any clues. Let the speculation begin!

Judging from the photo, it looks like she has long hair and her color may or may not be purple. (We're betting on purple.) This isn't the first time the girls have had a fourth member. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup once created a four Powerpuff Girl in their father's lab, but they didn't use the right amount of sugar, spice, and everything nice, so Bunny ultimately exploded. Here's hoping this new Powerpuff member has a longer shelf life — and an awesome name like Bullseye.

According to its synopsis, The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four will bring all four Powerpuff Girls together to save the city of Townsville from "forces of evil that are bigger than ever." The event kicks off September 17.