Kim Kardashian Thinks North West Could Take Over As President

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

Now that Kim Kardashian has established she's First Lady material and we're only a couple of years out from the presidential campaign Kanye West said he'd mount at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, it's hardly surprising that the parents of North West think she'd do just fine running the show in the Oval Office — especially now.

In her new cover story for Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Kardashian, in a candid conversation about the current state of affairs in the States, doesn't sugarcoat her answer when she's asked about her thoughts on politics — and why she's hesitant to discuss them in a public forum.

"Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues," she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings." (She later added that she doesn't follow Trump on Twitter.)

When she's asked about who should be leading the country, she's even more direct: "Not the President now. Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better."

Mind you, North West just celebrated her fourth birthday, but ... yeah, honestly, she has a point.