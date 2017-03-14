The MTV and Taco Bell Best New Artist Night, held on Saturday (August 26), was packed with some of our favorite rising stars. Hosted by DC Young Fly and MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves, the pre-party concert at the Avalon in Hollywood was streamed live across MTV’s platforms as part of VMA Weekend. In case you missed it, we’ve broken down some of the best moments from the night.

Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat artist, Sammi Sanchez, kicked off the night. The program supports up-and-coming artists and helps fans discover them. Sanchez rocked the stage like a pro with her tracks "Girls Talk" and "Deeper."

Sammi Sanchez

Up next, Noah Cyrus performed "Stay Together," "Almost Famous," and covered The Weeknd’s "I Feel It Coming," just to name a few. Check out her performance of "Make Me (Cry)"!

Noah Cyrus

Rocking all-pink everything, Bebe Rexha took to the stage to sing some of her biggest hits, including fan favorites "Me, Myself & I" and "In the Name of Love." Her performance of "The Way I Are" had us all just wanting to dance with somebody.

Bebe Rexha

Last year’s Best New Artist winners DNCE closed the night with a high-energy performance that got the crowd moving. From their hit "Cake by the Ocean" to their cover of the TLC classic "No Scrubs," fans couldn’t help but sing along. Check out their performance of "Kissing Strangers," which we’ve been playing on repeat ever since.

DNCE

As the night came to a close, everyone headed to the taco truck outside for a delicious end to an epic night.