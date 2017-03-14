Simco Ltd.

Fifth Harmony's 'He Like That' Video Is Even Hotter Than 'Work From Home'

If you thought Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" was steamy, boy, you're in for a treat. Their music video for "He Like That," off their new self-titled album, turns the heat all the way up. Seriously, nobody can keep their hands to themselves.

For nearly four minutes, your girls shake and shimmy their butts off with a slew of extremely attractive men. They're so ripped, they can literally do push-ups with 5H on their backs. Where can I sign up for this workout class?

The party continues this weekend, when Fifth Harmony take the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where "Down" is nominated for Best Pop, Best Choreography, and Song of Summer. Before the big night, they sat down with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson to talk about their new music, including the sultry visuals for "He Like That." Turns out, 5H didn't have much of a say in casting all these fine men. Choreographer Sean Bankhead handled that.

"He has great taste," Normani Kordei said. Dinah Jane Hansen added, "Let's just say they were all beautiful. Every human being in that room was beautiful." No argument here. Watch the full interview below.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!