It's been 11 years since Fergie broke out with The Dutchess (long live, "Fergalicious"), and on Friday morning, the Black Eyed Peas singer announced that the album's anticipated follow-up, Double Dutchess, is on its way. The album will be available on September 22.
Not only did Fergie spring details on her album, but she released two, hip-hop-tinged tracks at the stroke of midnight. Rick Ross features on "Hungry," a song that has Ferg claiming that she's "not thirsty / just hungry." It's accompanied by a glitchy, black and white video:
Nicki Minaj kills a feature by using her Barbie persona on "You Already Know," which samples Rob Base's "It Takes Two." Fergie's verses are pretty fire as well, signifying a return to brand of rap-singing.
"Beez got me feeling like a gypsy / Smoking on that hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy / Gone for a minute and you missed me / Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies."
The two songs follow a pair for more melodic tunes dropped last summer — the controversial "M.I.L.F. $" and "Life Goes On."