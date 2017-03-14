Lady Gaga Cries And Gets Real About Madonna In 'Five Foot Two' Doc Trailer

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga is stripping away any meat-dress, paper-eating, NFL-superstar perceptions of her and showing off her human side in the upcoming documentary, "Five Foot Two," announced on Thursday. The doc, made in collaboration with friends Inez and Vinoodh and drømsjel, will be coming to Netflix on September 22.

Gaga revealed a series of clips from the doc on her Instagram throughout the morning (August 24). In one, she can be heard talking to "Brandon" (presumably, designer buddy Brandon Maxwell) about being alone post-breakup with ex Taylor Kinney.

"I'm alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right?" she says. "They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence."

In another clip, you see Gaga in a doctor's office, ready to take injections for "intense pain" in her face.

"I have seen a few short clips of the documentary but I decided not to watch it all the way through — or most of it, for that matter — because I can't be objective about myself," Gaga says. "So, you'll see it before I do."

In what might be the juiciest clip, she discusses ongoing tension with Madonna, insisting that she doesn't have a problem with the singer, who famously called Gaga "reductive" in 2012. However, the visual cuts out just as she says, "The only thing that really bothers me about her..."

Cliff-hanger!