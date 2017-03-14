TRL Is Invading The VMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The reboot's new hosts and correspondents just walked the red carpet

On October 2, TRL will be back on MTV. And before the franchise makes its highly anticipated return, the diverse group of new faces who'll be seen on the daily broadcast are making their mark at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hosts Lawrence Jackson, Tamara Dhia, Erik Zachary, Amy Pham and DC Young Fly as well as correspondents Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous are at the biggest party of the year:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next up, the iconic Times Square studio! Stay with MTV News for more TRL updates before the program begins (again!) on Monday, October 2; meanwhile, the 2017 VMAs begin at the Forum in Inglewood, California, tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.