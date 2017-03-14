Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift announced her sixth album on Wednesday, after years of speculation from fans and media. And the title seems to appropriately fit the internet's fixation with the pop star. Reputation will drop on November 10, according to multiple social media posts from Swift. The first song from the album will be released on Thursday night.

Swift began the week by posting a GIF of a CGI snake every morning for three days straight. The snake reared its terrifying head this morning, along with several Instagram posts revealing Reputation's black-and-white album cover.

Reputation features a solemn photo of Swift in a ripped sweater, her name repeated in newsprint and "Reputation" written in metal-goth font.

Swift deleted her archive of social media posts last week (leaving a blank space... heh heh), hinting that a new era might be on the way for the singer. Here's what her Instagram page looks like right now:

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Reputation is the follow-up to 2014's wildly successful 1989. Since Swift's official move to pop, we've also gotten a collaboration with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker. That song is up for Best Collaboration at the 2017 VMAs.

