Dave Grohl's Daughters Get Creepy In New Foo Fighters Video

No, the Foo Fighters aren't going to Rick Roll you again. After bringing out Rick Astley in Japan this weekend, the legendary rockers are bringing you a different guest appearance in their "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" video.

Dave Grohl's daughters star in the new clip, directed by the man himself. And while the VMA nominees cause a ruckus on the roof of a wooden shack, the girls are inside, reading the song's lyrics from some sort of ancient text (honestly, it looks straight out of Harry Potter).

Things get a tad creepy when the Foos' eyes start glowing, and the girls, in their linen frocks, join hands and spin around the room. The Shining vibes are strong.

There's a bit of magic at play in the end -- I won't spoil it for you, but let's just say there might be aliens involved? Or lasers?

The Foo Fighters are gearing up for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where they're nominated for Best Rock Video for "Run." In that video they dress up as geriatric rebels who break out of a nursing home. Never a dull moment with these guys...

Their album, Concrete and Gold, will be released on September 15.

