Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

8 Superlatives From The Weeknd's 'Reminder' Video That Prove His Life Is A Big Party

Guess who's Most Likely To Succeed

The Weeknd's "Reminder" is a good song, partly because the production from Doc McKinney, Mano, and Cirkut simply sounds fantastic, and partly because it functions as an actual reminder of Abel Tesfaye's entire M.O. "I just won a new award for a kids show / Talking 'bout a face numbing off a bag of blow," he sings early on, literally reminding listeners that yes, one of his biggest hits, "Can't Feel My Face," has a double meaning behind its inescapable dance grooves.

With a song this good, it's no wonder Abel recruited an all-star roster of famous pals to help color the "Reminder" music video, one of five nominated for the coveted Video of the Year at the 2017 VMAs. This veritable rogues gallery of some of the biggest names (and faces) in hip-hop and R&B today is fun to watch for its surprises — who knew A$AP Rocky had superpowers and could operate a vehicle while sticking his entire body out of it?! — and for the endless opportunities for superlatives it provides.

In keeping with that theme, below are some of the stars of the "Reminder" video, awarded with their appropriate yearbook superlatives. Please enjoy.

  • Drake
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Most Likely To Make An Obligatory Cameo In Your Friend's Video

  • YG
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Best Knowing Grimace

  • NAV
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Most Likely To Pose For Pics In The Next Room As The Party Happens

  • Bryson Tiller
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Best Smile

  • A$AP Rocky
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Least Likely To Keep Arms & Legs Inside The Ride At All Times

  • French Montana
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Life Of The Party

  • Travis Scott
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Most Spirited

  • The Weeknd
    Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

    Most Likely To Succeed

