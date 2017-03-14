Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube

8 Superlatives From The Weeknd's 'Reminder' Video That Prove His Life Is A Big Party

The Weeknd's "Reminder" is a good song, partly because the production from Doc McKinney, Mano, and Cirkut simply sounds fantastic, and partly because it functions as an actual reminder of Abel Tesfaye's entire M.O. "I just won a new award for a kids show / Talking 'bout a face numbing off a bag of blow," he sings early on, literally reminding listeners that yes, one of his biggest hits, "Can't Feel My Face," has a double meaning behind its inescapable dance grooves.

With a song this good, it's no wonder Abel recruited an all-star roster of famous pals to help color the "Reminder" music video, one of five nominated for the coveted Video of the Year at the 2017 VMAs. This veritable rogues gallery of some of the biggest names (and faces) in hip-hop and R&B today is fun to watch for its surprises — who knew A$AP Rocky had superpowers and could operate a vehicle while sticking his entire body out of it?! — and for the endless opportunities for superlatives it provides.

In keeping with that theme, below are some of the stars of the "Reminder" video, awarded with their appropriate yearbook superlatives. Please enjoy.

Drake Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Most Likely To Make An Obligatory Cameo In Your Friend's Video

YG Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Best Knowing Grimace

NAV Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Most Likely To Pose For Pics In The Next Room As The Party Happens

Bryson Tiller Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Best Smile

A$AP Rocky Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Least Likely To Keep Arms & Legs Inside The Ride At All Times

French Montana Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Life Of The Party

Travis Scott Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Most Spirited

The Weeknd Kid Studio/Weeknd/YouTube Most Likely To Succeed

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!