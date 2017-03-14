Gerard wasn't kidding around when he adopted the "kill them all" mantra.

The latest episode of Teen Wolf showed us just how determined the old man is to obliterate the supernatural population — and his vendetta is going beyond Beacon Hills.

When Scott and Malia stumbled upon Gerard's trophy room — and a few key body parts belonging to both Jiang and Tierney (RIP) — they also came across the evil Argent patriarch's map of the world, marked with a series of red dots on seven very specific locations: Beacon Hills, Brazil, Greenland, France, Africa, China and Russia.

Once the crew gathered to decipher their findings (primarily, one stolen map), they determined that the red dots represented a bunch of glorified tree stumps — also known as nemetons, which are sacred beacons for the supernatural kingdom.

"If you wanted to kill every supernatural creature in the world, these are where you would start," Chris Argent explained.

But can Gerard be stopped? (Please say yes. He must be stopped.) The sneak peek of next week's ep gives us a glimpse at Deucalion, who says the only way to stop Gerard's evil plan is to literally kill the old bat. Scott and his pack have taken down some pretty seemingly unstoppable a-holes, so we'd like to think they stand a solid chance. Do you agree? Sound off, and join us next Sunday at 8/7c for an all-new Teen Wolf.