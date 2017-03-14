Camila Cabello, P!nk, And Gal Gadot Send Their Love To Barcelona After Terror Attack

Spain is reeling from the horrific violence that unfolded Thursday (August 17), when two vehicle attacks, one in Barcelona and another in Cambrils, killed a total of 14 civilians and injured more than 100 more. An investigation is ongoing, but as more information comes in, people across the world — including celebrities like P!nk, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and more — have offered their love and support to victims.
Here's what some celebrities and musicians are sharing across social media:
Camila Cabello
Translation: "My heart is with you."
P!nk
Gal Gadot
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jennifer Lopez
Translation: "Sending much love and peace to the great city of #Barcelona and all its beautiful people."
Elizabeth Banks
Reese Witherspoon