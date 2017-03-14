Winter Break Escape: Get Your First Glimpse Of MTV's Hunter Mountain

The temperature will be low, but the tension is about to get high

What happens when you put a group of eight twentysomethings, who all have the urge to escape their own realities during winter break, in a ca bin near an idyllic ski resort? The temperature may be low, but the tension is about to get high.

Winter Break: Hunter Mountain, a brand-new docuseries premiering on February 27, will tell the raw story of eight young strangers who are leaving their regular lives and spending some QT at Hunter Mountain (a prime East Coast destination when it's icy outside). This cold season is going to feature plenty of adventure (skiing and snowboarding), bonding (parties and shenanigans) and obviously drama.

"What the f**k is going on right now?!" one guy declares in the first look above. Excellent question -- and we're about to find out.

