Kareem Black

The Big Easy: Are You The One? Season 6 Is Headed To New Orleans

No one said finding your perfect match in a sea of singles would be simple; it actually takes hard work, determination and sometimes... just a hint of science.

Are You The One?, the highly addictive dating series that shot the "Boom Boom Room" to household-name status, is set to return on September 20 with 22 gorgeous guys and gals who are single and even more ready to mingle (and let's be honest -- to nab their fair share of $1 million).

Kareem Black

Set in the stunning city of New Orleans, Season 6 is tasking this crew of love hopefuls with two things: To dig deeper than ever before to find true love and to keep from screwing it all up. Though chances are, having the Big Easy as your backdrop doesn't make either of those to-do items any, er, easier.

While the hit reality show features brand-new host Terrence J (of BET’s 106 & Park) plenty of your old standbys will continue in the dirty South -- including fabulous getaway dates, insane challenges and oodles of opportunities to hook up make a true, lasting connection.

Think this crew can do it? Find out when Are You The One? Season 6 kicks off on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c!