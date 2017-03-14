Zayn Reveals How His Second Album Is More 'Organized' Than Mind Of Mine

Kevin Winter/Getty

It's been over two years since Zayn shocked fans by leaving One Direction, but his solo pursuits are still going strong. He's currently working hard on his second album, the follow-up to 2016's Mind of Mine. In a new interview with VMAN, he revealed how his songwriting has evolved over the past year.

"I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I've been doing it so much," he told the magazine. He's especially proud of the songs he worked on with Malay, the producer partly responsible for Frank Ocean's albums. "I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That's why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It's an evolution."

But even though a lot has happened since Zayn's solo debut, some things never change. On Mind of Mine, for example, he sang a song in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan. His second LP will similarly touch on his family's diverse heritage. "I definitely focused on that for a couple of songs on this record that got this same underlying tone of India and the place that my grandparents originally came from," he said. "There’s definitely influences of that in there. Hopefully people like it this time around, as well."

Keep your fingers crossed that Zayn's upcoming album arrives sooner rather than later. In the meantime, he's nominated for Best Collaboration at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Vote for him and the rest of your favorite artists here.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!