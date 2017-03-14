Drake, Please Explain Your Dad's Sexy Music Video

Christopher Polk/Getty

It turns out that Drake isn't the only artist in his family. His dad, Dennis Graham — who worked as a drummer in Memphis — recently dropped a music video for his debut single, "Kinda Crazy." The smoky visuals include the man himself in a dapper white suit, suave dance moves, pretty young women, whiskey, and a regal throne. Casual.

So how did Graham decide to pursue a vocal career? Who inspired this video? Is this who Drake inherited his "Hotline Bling" moves from? Will they release a father-son collaboration someday? I have so many questions. Drizzy hasn't publicly commented on his dad's video yet, but hopefully we'll get some answers soon. In the meantime, please enjoy "Kinda Crazy."

Funnily enough, this isn't Graham's first appearance in a music video. Last year, he hung out with Arkells — a Canadian band — for their "Drake's Dad" video. What a time to be alive.