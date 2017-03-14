André 3000 Is ‘Totally Fine’ With Retiring Outkast

Getty Images

If you’ve been holding out for another Outkast album, André 3000 has some bad news for you. The veteran MC dished on his state of mind in an interview with Complex, and it sounds like making new music is far from a priority.

“I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it,” he explained. “As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it — the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something. Now it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way.”

It’s been 11 years since André and Big Boi dropped Idlewild, their sixth album as Outkast. Since then, Big Boi’s dropped three solo albums and a collaboration with Phantogram, but André’s only done the occasional guest verse for other artists. And it sounds like he wants to keep it that way.

“Even with Outkast — if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that,” he continued. “When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that? When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.”

For Outkast fans, André’s comments are disappointing but not shocking, since he’s hinted at retirement before. On the bright side, though, it sounds like he’s totally happy to pop up on other people’s songs — he said “there’s a kind of certain magic when you work with other people.” That’s good news, considering his stellar features for Frank Ocean, Solange, and A Tribe Called Quest last year. Looks like we’ll have to settle for new Three Stacks bars in limited doses.