What The Hell Does Daenerys Do Now? And 9 More Game Of Thrones Questions

HBO

In its seventh season, Game of Thrones is burning through plot faster than Cersei Lannister can burn through an entire carafe of wine.

With only 10 episodes of the HBO drama remaining (yep, you read that correctly), it makes sense that showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff would start wrapping things up at an alarmingly quick pace. After all, there's still an entire war for the future of humanity to come. But it also means that every scene now holds a piece of the endgame puzzle.

Game of Thrones has cut the fat, and no episode is a better example of that than the most recent hour, "The Queen's Justice." There was so much happening that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's long-anticipated meeting didn't even feel that momentous — and not one but two important battles took place offscreen. That being said, as the show barrels toward its final season, there's still a lot of questions to be answered.