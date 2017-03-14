Watch Jack Antonoff Bathe In '80s Lighting For This Bleachers Performance

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jack Antonoff is having a very good year. As a trusted co-writer of Lorde on her mesmerizing new album, Melodrama, he is partially responsible for crafting your favorite summer jams, including "Green Light" and "Supercut." He's also one of the (many) stars of Charli XCX's pop culture-defining new music video for "Boys," where he does a killer Paul Ryan impression by curling some dumbbells in a backwards cap.

That alone may be enough for your average fellow, but Antonoff is not that. He also released an album with his own musical project Bleachers in June called Gone Now, loaded with some absolute bangers. One of those, "Don't Take the Money," features Lorde on background vocals, because if you're already hanging out with Lorde, why wouldn't you ask her to lend some atmosphere to your single?

Antonoff brought "Don't Take the Money" in all its '80s synthpop glory to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (July 31) for a full-band version (with two drummers!) that made great use of the studio's available neon lighting. Watch that below.

MTV News talked to Antonoff about the new Bleachers album — which he has seen fit to tour behind with a traveling replica of his childhood New Jersey bedroom — back in May. You can check that out below.