Michael Kovac/Getty

Dylan Sprouse Is Officially Acting Again

Six years after 'Suite Life,' Sprouse steps back into the spotlight

Dylan Sprouse is officially back in front of the camera. After growing up on Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor is starring in a new indie project, Carte Blanche, with director Eva Doležalová and actor Jack Kilmer. This is his second acting gig since graduating from the S.S. Tipton in 2011 — and New York University in 2015.

Sprouse revealed the big news Saturday night (July 29) with a photo that's oddly reminiscent of Kendall Jenner's heart-shaped hair pic, once the most-liked post on Instagram. "I use mane and tail," he joked in the caption.

Carte Blanche just started filming last weekend, so don't expect a trailer in the near future. But the good news is, there are some behind-the-scenes pics to hold you over until a release date is announced. Please enjoy these close-ups of Sprouse's long, luxurious locks:

Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

If you still need your Sprouse fix, check out Riverdale for Cole Sprouse's latest character, Jughead Jones. Hopefully by the time Season 2 rolls around, we'll have more info on Carte Blanche.