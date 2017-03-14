Dylan Sprouse Is Officially Acting Again

Michael Kovac/Getty

Dylan Sprouse is officially back in front of the camera. After growing up on Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor is starring in a new indie project, Carte Blanche, with director Eva Doležalová and actor Jack Kilmer. This is his second acting gig since graduating from the S.S. Tipton in 2011 — and New York University in 2015.

Sprouse revealed the big news Saturday night (July 29) with a photo that's oddly reminiscent of Kendall Jenner's heart-shaped hair pic, once the most-liked post on Instagram. "I use mane and tail," he joked in the caption.

Carte Blanche just started filming last weekend, so don't expect a trailer in the near future. But the good news is, there are some behind-the-scenes pics to hold you over until a release date is announced. Please enjoy these close-ups of Sprouse's long, luxurious locks:

Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

If you still need your Sprouse fix, check out Riverdale for Cole Sprouse's latest character, Jughead Jones. Hopefully by the time Season 2 rolls around, we'll have more info on Carte Blanche.