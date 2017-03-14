Cara Delevingne Wears A Butterfly Suit In Her Very First Music Video

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Now that she's conquered the worlds of film and fashion, Cara Delevingne has set her sights on music — and her latest film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, offered up an opportunity for the triple-threat to flex her pipes.

Delevingne has just released the video for her musical debut, "I Feel Everything," and it's chock full of frames from the movie (the song soundtracks Valerian's rolling credits) and a trio of the model/actress/singer working three different looks. (Or, specifically, three drastically different heads of hair.)

The song – which Pharrell worked brassy, bluesy flourishes into on the production side — is, well, okay, but the real winner here is Delevingne and that crazy suit made entirely of butterflies she gets to sport in the second half of the video.

Did she pick up some tips from co-star Rihanna on set? Maybe, but either way, Valerian is definitely a film for those into surprises of a pop nature, especially when it comes to watching your faves try their hand at acting (i.e. Rihanna's turn), or, in Delevingne's case, a shot at the studio.