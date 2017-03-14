The Spider-Man Theory This Stranger Things Star Absolutely Hates

MTV News

If you really want to upset Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo on a soul-shaking level, have we got a trick for you.

Just imply that Tony Stark will someday die.

When Matarazzo stopped by San Diego Comic-Con to chat with MTV News, he gushed about his love for Spider-Man: Homecoming, (around 0:55) calling Spider-Man "my favorite Marvel superhero by far" and saying that if he could play any hero, the teen webslinger would be it.

"I love the way Tom [Holland] and Robert [Downey Jr.] really work on screen together, they do a really good job together on-screen, they have a fun chemistry, he's kind of like his dad in a way, the dad that Peter never got to know," Matarazzo said. "Uncle Ben's not in Homecoming, as we see... I assume that he was shot and killed at the wrestling match."

Which is when MTV News' Josh Horowitz asked if he'd heard the fan theory that "Uncle Ben" isn't Uncle Ben at all, but Tony Stark down the line, when he's become more of a stable mentor and father figure to Peter Parker. Which means it could someday mean curtains for Iron Man.

Matarazzo didn't take kindly to this at all.

"No, I don't want him to die. No, no," he said. "I feel like I want to uncover the Uncle Ben story but let's leave — he's a key member of the Avengers, Tony Stark, he's the guy. Captain America is the first Avenger, but Tony Stark made the Spider-Man suit, he is responsible for so much of the success in the Avengers technology-wise. Without him, the team would be nowhere."