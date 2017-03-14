Justin Bieber Can't Perform In China Because Of His 'Bad Behavior'

Brian Rasic/WireImage

Were you hoping to see Justin Bieber in the near future? Were you planning on doing so in China? Because if so, we've got some not great news for you: Biebs has been banned from performing in China, entirely, and it's on account of his "bad behavior."

Most people get their phone privileges taken away or detention or grounded for "bad behavior," but the Beijing municipal culture bureau cited that as the chief offense that landed Bieber on a list of artists banned from entering and subsequently performing in the country that includes Oasis and Maroon 5. According to the BBC, the bureau conceded that Bieber is "talented at singing," but that his, uh, extracurricular activities prevented him from being able to bring the Asian leg of his Purpose tour to the People's Republic.

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer," they said in a statement. "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."

Pretty sure he's already beloved by the public, and that his most recent Instagram post shows him spending some time in the hospital with young fans, which is pretty much the opposite of "bad behavior."

Sigh. Bummer, Chinese Beliebers. Here's hoping you'll get to see him sing "Sorry" in person soon.