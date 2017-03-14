Dylan O'Brien Makes Surprise Teen Wolf Comic-Con Appearance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Did you really think the last Teen Wolf San Diego Comic-Con panel would unfold without Dylan O’Brien?

The man behind the one and only Mieczyslaw Stiles Stilinski made a surprise cameo in Hall H (his most recent appearance at the Con was in 2015). And yeah, it was mayhem (kinda like when Void Stiles was unleashed).

When we last saw DOB on Teen Wolf, his alter ego was peacefully and happily riding off into the sunset with his best friend/brother Scott McCall and Roscoe. However, trouble is coming to Beacon Hills (as the trailer below shows) – and our favorite human in the supernatural-infested town is going to be back to help tackle this looming threat. YES!

