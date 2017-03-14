Everything You Need To Know About The MTV Fandom Fest

Warner Bros./RCA Records

Fandoms of the world, get psyched! MTV is once again returning to San Diego Comic-Con to let our geek flags fly high. This Friday (July 21), the MTV Fandom Fest will be on the ground at Petco Park bringing together fandom communities far and wide to obsess over just about anything.

Naturally, this wouldn’t be a classic Fandom event without the return of our favorite host: Tyler Posey. The Teen Wolf star and Fandom alum will be taking charge of the stage as per usual, getting us hyped for some stellar performances and sneak peeks into this year’s most-awaited movies and TV shows.

Speaking of performances, do we have some great acts for you! This year, we are excited to welcome ECHOSMITH and Bleachers to the MTV Fandom Fest stage to rock our worlds. It’s sure to be an epic night we’ll be fangirling over until next year!

So now, the most important question: How do we watch? For those who won’t be on the ground at Comic-Con, fandom.mtv.com will be hosting a live stream of the event’s top moments from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. ET. But for those of you Friday night early birds, you can catch the highlights on the Fandom site whenever your stanning heart desires.

Keep fanning, folks.