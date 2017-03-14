Hear Louis Tomlinson Sing The Name Of His First Single In New Teaser

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Louis Tomlinson, who recently told The Guardian's Observer magazine, "If you'd asked me a year or 18 months ago, 'Are you going to do anything as a solo artist?' I'd have said absolutely not," is now teasing the release of his first song as a solo artist on Twitter. And it sounds extremely vintage — though maybe that's just the grainy VHS filter on the video?

The song, "Back to You," is slated to drop July 21, the former One Direction singer tweeted out late last month, and features Bebe Rexha and DJ Digital Farm Animals. He posted a wordless snippet of it to Instagram a few days ago, too.

"Back to You" is due to appear on his still untitled solo debut LP, tracks from which were playing in the background of that Guardian interview, prompting the writer, Tom Lamont, to call them, "modest, rather lovely pop songs that in their quiet way seem to acknowledge his underdog status."

Though "Back to You" sees him stepping into a lead performer spot for the first time, in 2016, he appeared on Steve Aoki's EDM hit "Just Hold On." Tomlinson has spent a lot of the last month tweeting out how excited he is to share the song, so get ready to take it all in.

Totally unrelated, but Christopher Nolan's new film, Dunkirk — which features Louis' former bandmate Harry Styles in his feature-film debut — also comes out July 21. Just saying.