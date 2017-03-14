Laguna Beach Lovers Unite: Announcing The Hot New MTV Series Siesta Key

Raise your glasses, Laguna Beach loyalists: MTV has a new summer soap coming from the producers of the hit 2004 reality series that shot the likes of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari to insta-fame.

Set off the Gulf of Mexico in the small yet stunning coastal city of Siesta Key, Florida, Siesta Key will feature a group of young friends who have returned to their beautiful beach-side hometown following their freshman year of college. While the cinematically-shot docuseries (debuting on July 31) is set in the Southeast sans any Cavallari-Colletti-Conrad love triangle, it promises the usual subjects that made Laguna Beach our early-2000s guilty pleasure: Love, heartache and the ultimate contender in coming-of-age angst — betrayal.

Not to mention, the cast is ridiculously good-looking. Don't believe us? Watch the sizzling first look below.

