Kendrick Lamar’s Ranking Of His Own Albums May Surprise You

Getty Images

L.A. radio host Big Boy snagged a rare Kendrick Lamar interview this morning (June 29), giving fans nearly an hour of new intel to pore over.

Among the highlights from the lengthy sit-down was Kendrick’s ranking of his own discography. Out of his four studio albums, K Dot ranked his most recent project, DAMN., as his best, followed by good kid, m.A.A.d. city in second, To Pimp a Butterfly in third, and his debut project, Section.80, in last. “I think DAMN. is a hybrid of all these projects,” Kendrick explained.

The Compton MC went on to reveal that DAMN.’s original title was What Happens on Earth Stays on Earth, a phrase repeated by Kid Capri on the project. Kendrick explained that the much longer title “didn’t read right,” and said he chose DAMN. because “there was so many different ways you could put it in my head. Damned if I do, damned if I don’t. The loudness of the record. When I think of ‘DNA,’ when I think of ‘Humble,’ when I think about these records, it just felt like that.”

The interview also found K Dot discussing his “thousands” of unreleased songs, and whether he considers himself the G.O.A.T (“I got to”). Check out the full thing below, and catch the album ranking at the 36-minute mark.