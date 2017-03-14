Anyone else getting a feeling of déjà vu?

Fat Joe returned to MTV's My Super Sweet 16 on tonight's episode (the first ever Musical.ly-casted installment ever!), after first appearing on the show during Season 4. This time, the "All the Way Up" crooner performed in honor of the SiAngie Twins, a pair of singing sisters who were celebrating their 16th birthday.

Aiming to have "the lit-est party of all time," Sianney and Angie enlisted the help (and hip-hop connections) of their older brother/world-champ boxer Danny Garcia. But in the first of a series of disappointments, the evening's desired entertainer -- aka Fat Joe -- said he might not be able to make it because of his own daughter's birthday.

That's not all: There were issues with two of the twins' three outfits (because it's not a true Sweet 16 without a slew of wardrobe changes). Then came some Count Dracula-esque decor that didn't fit the party's hip-hop theme. Oh, and the girls both failed their driver's license exam, which could only mean one thing: No lemon-yellow Lamborghini on their big night.

But the biggest bombshell was yet to come: Danny soon announced that record label scouts would be hitting up the party to see SiAngie perform, causing the girls' nerves to skyrocket. Aerial dancers, fire blowers and a flawless zip-line entrance would mean nada if their show bombed.

Luckily, the ladies killed it (despite a slight wardrobe malfunction on Sisi's end), and they not only received a surprise encore from Fat Joe himself but they also got their highly coveted Lambo (even though, yeah, they're not legally able to drive).

