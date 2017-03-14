You Can Buy A Shoe Justin Bieber Threw At A Fan On eBay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Bieber threw his shoes, his Yeezys to be exact, into the crowd while performing at the Wireless Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. It turns out the two sneakers were caught by two different fans, and now, they are living two different lives online.

Currently, the right shoe is being sold on eBay with a starting bid of 5,000 euros.

Screenshot: Gabby Noone

The seller explains on the item pages, "We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no huge beliebers so it wouldn't be fair to keep it. Also Part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe." They do not elaborate what local charity, but ask,"Why not selling it to make someone happy and do something good for other people as well?"

Meanwhile, the left shoe has taken on a life of its own by adopting the Instagram account @theleftyeezy. It seemed to be doing well...

That is, until it learned its brother was for sale.

The biggest revelation from all of this is that Justin Bieber has a size 8.5 foot.

Make of this information what you will.